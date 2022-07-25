UrduPoint.com

PHA Auctions 13 Parking Stands, 10 Canteens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) completed auction of 13 parking stands and 10 canteens of different parks under the initiative to increase self-income of the department here on Monday

The auction was organized under the supervision of Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza and Director Admin and Finance Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi in which Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi, Deputy Director Marketing Hafiz Usama and other concerned officers were also participated.

During the auction session, parking stand of Shah Shams Park was auctioned at Rs 297,000 and Jinnah Park at Rs 250,000 per month while the parking stands of Allama Iqbal Park, Circuit House Park and Gilani Park were also auctioned.

The canteen of Lenoir Park was auction at Rs 18,500 per month, Zakariya Park at Rs 200,000 and Aam Khaas Bagh at Rs 16,000.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that the initiative would help increase self-income of the department which was much needed to bring economic stability in the department.

