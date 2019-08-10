PHA auctions canteens, handicraft

MULTAN, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) ::Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Friday auctioned canteens at Fort Qasim Bagh and handicraft at Shah Shams Park, here.

According to details, Tuck-shop-I of PHA at Fort Qasim Bagh was auctioned in Rs 800,000 and Tuck-shop-II in Rs 850,000 per month while handicraft at Shah Shams Park was auctioned in Rs 37,000, said a press release.