PHA Auctions Eight Canteens, Shops
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) successfully conducted the auction of eight canteens, shops, and food points here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, out of the nine canteens up for auction, eight were successfully auctioned. Speaking on the occasion, Director Admin and Finance, Hafiz Usama, stated that the auction would contribute to increasing the organization's income and strengthen its financial standing. He added that such initiatives would continue to promote the development and stability of the department.
Representatives from the Deputy Commissioner's Office and the Secretary of Finance, along with Deputy Director Admin and Finance Hafiz Naeem, Deputy Director Engineering Khalid Zafar, and Deputy Director Horticulture Ghulam Nabi, were also present at the auction.
The canteen at Noor-ul-Hassan Park was auctioned for Rs12,200, the shops at Ladies Park and Gulgasht were auctioned for Rs11,500 and Rs11,300, respectively, and the canteens at Baghichi Bohar Gate fetched Rs19,500.
