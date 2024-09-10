Open Menu

PHA Auctions Eight Canteens, Shops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PHA auctions eight canteens, shops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) successfully conducted the auction of eight canteens, shops, and food points here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, out of the nine canteens up for auction, eight were successfully auctioned. Speaking on the occasion, Director Admin and Finance, Hafiz Usama, stated that the auction would contribute to increasing the organization's income and strengthen its financial standing. He added that such initiatives would continue to promote the development and stability of the department.

Representatives from the Deputy Commissioner's Office and the Secretary of Finance, along with Deputy Director Admin and Finance Hafiz Naeem, Deputy Director Engineering Khalid Zafar, and Deputy Director Horticulture Ghulam Nabi, were also present at the auction.

The canteen at Noor-ul-Hassan Park was auctioned for Rs12,200, the shops at Ladies Park and Gulgasht were auctioned for Rs11,500 and Rs11,300, respectively, and the canteens at Baghichi Bohar Gate fetched Rs19,500.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

39 minutes ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

2 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

4 hours ago
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

4 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

5 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan