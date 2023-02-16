UrduPoint.com

PHA Auctions Two Railway Bogies For Constructing Restaurants

February 16, 2023

PHA auctions two railway bogies for constructing restaurants

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have auctioned two railway bogies for constructing restaurants at Fort Qasim Bagh and Goal Bagh, to provide best recreational spots to citizen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have auctioned two railway bogies for constructing restaurants at Fort Qasim Bagh and Goal Bagh, to provide best recreational spots to citizens.

The process was held here on Thursday in which the bogie for Fort Qasim Bagh was auctioned at Rs 170,000 and that for Goal Bagh at Rs 270,000.

Speaking on the occasion, PHA Director General Asif Rauf Khan said that pillars of metro routes were being decorated with different colors under the public-private collaboration.

He said that the railway bogies had been auctioned for building restaurants which would not only provide best recreational spot to citizens but also improve beauty of the city.

He said that the restaurants would be made functional soon adding that more efforts were being made to increase recreational activities in the city.

He said that all private partners were bound to ensure cleanliness around the metro pillars after decoration. He said that best cleanliness arrangements were being ensured at green belts and parks of the city.

Asif urged the masses to cooperate with the PHA administration for ensuring cleanliness in the city.

