PHA authorities directed to complete renovation work of parks before Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmad Hasan Ranjha here on Wednesday directed the authorities to complete ongoing renovation work of all the parks in Rawalpindi and Murree before Eid-ul-Azha.

The DG also instructed to repair faulty lights, swings and walking tracks as soon as possible besides improving the security of the parks.

He also ordered the officers to utilize all available resources to ensure the provision of the best recreational and tourism facilities to the public in all the parks of Rawalpindi and Murree particularly on Eid ul Azha.

The DG said that PHA would complete the ongoing renovation work without utilizing government funds.