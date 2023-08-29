Open Menu

PHA Authorities Directed To Complete Renovation Work Of Parks

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PHA authorities directed to complete renovation work of parks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmad Hasan Ranjha here on Tuesday directed the authorities to complete ongoing renovation work of all the parks.

The DG also instructed to repair faulty lights, swings and walking tracks as soon as possible besides improving the security of the parks.

He ordered the officers to utilize all available resources to ensure the provision of the best recreational facilities to the public in all the parks of the town.

The DG said that PHA was trying to complete the ongoing renovation work as soon as possible to facilitate the citizens.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi All Best

Recent Stories

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling o ..

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling on Thoshakhana case today

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana ..

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case irks Shehbaz Sharif

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes it ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes its summer camp ‘Sustainabilit ..

22 minutes ago
 ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

31 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

39 minutes ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

45 minutes ago
IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

59 minutes ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

1 hour ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

2 hours ago
 UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan