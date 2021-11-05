PHA authorities directed to replace plants damaged in protests

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood on Friday directed the authorities concerned to replace all the plants damaged due to protest a few days ago within shortest possible time frame

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood on Friday directed the authorities concerned to replace all the plants damaged due to protest a few days ago within shortest possible time frame.

Chairing a meeting held here, the Adviser also issued instructions to the PHA officers to utilize all available resources to make the city green and beautiful.

Director General, PHA Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Director Admin and Finance, Director Horticulture and other officers attended the meeting.

The DG PHA briefed the Adviser on overall performance of the authority.

Asif Mehmood appreciated performance of PHA and directed to take further steps to make the city clean and green.

He said that a large number of expensive plants on the centre median strip on Murree Road planted by the PHA were severely damaged.

From Liaquat Bagh to Benazir Bhutto General Hospital, the median strip was beautified through the installation of expensive plants that were taken care of daily, he added.