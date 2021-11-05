UrduPoint.com

PHA Authorities Directed To Replace Plants Damaged In Protests

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:46 PM

PHA authorities directed to replace plants damaged in protests

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood on Friday directed the authorities concerned to replace all the plants damaged due to protest a few days ago within shortest possible time frame

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood on Friday directed the authorities concerned to replace all the plants damaged due to protest a few days ago within shortest possible time frame.

Chairing a meeting held here, the Adviser also issued instructions to the PHA officers to utilize all available resources to make the city green and beautiful.

Director General, PHA Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Director Admin and Finance, Director Horticulture and other officers attended the meeting.

The DG PHA briefed the Adviser on overall performance of the authority.

Asif Mehmood appreciated performance of PHA and directed to take further steps to make the city clean and green.

He said that a large number of expensive plants on the centre median strip on Murree Road planted by the PHA were severely damaged.

From Liaquat Bagh to Benazir Bhutto General Hospital, the median strip was beautified through the installation of expensive plants that were taken care of daily, he added.

Related Topics

Protest Benazir Bhutto Chief Minister Punjab Murree Road Rawalpindi Bagh All

Recent Stories

Guard Group Polo Cup 2021: ZS Polo qualify for fin ..

Guard Group Polo Cup 2021: ZS Polo qualify for final

4 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to fie ..

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to field first against Scotland

35 minutes ago
 80 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

80 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

4 minutes ago
 BISE revises SSC special exam admission schedule

BISE revises SSC special exam admission schedule

4 minutes ago
 CM's statement about setting up 150 new industrial ..

CM's statement about setting up 150 new industrial units welcomed

6 minutes ago
 US economy adds 531,000 jobs in October: govt

US economy adds 531,000 jobs in October: govt

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.