PHA Authorities Directed To Upgrade Parks Of Murree

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Ahmad Hasan Ranjha has directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to upgrade parks of Murree.

According to a PHA spokesman, during a visit of various parks of Murree, the DG reviewed the facilities being provided to the public in terms of quality recreations.

She informed, the DG instructed the officers concerned about the improvement of parks and to ensure better recreational facilities for the tourists.

According to the orders of the Punjab government, the tourists and local residents were being provided with the best available facilities.

The PHA is also ensuring provision of clean drinking water for the tourists in Murree, benches for sitting and better lighting arrangements.

The DG during the visited inspected all the arrangements regarding lighting and sitting, drinking water and other facilities in the parks and orders were also issued to the officers to take all possible steps for improvement of the facilities, she informed.

The spokesman said that the PHA on the special directives of the DG would successfully achieve the plantation target by ensuring a full-scale plantation drive in upcoming monsoon season this year.

