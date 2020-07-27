PHA bars entry in parks under smart lockdown policy

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) announced that all public parks, play areas and sports gymnasium in the city would remain close from Monday till August 5, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) announced that all public parks, play areas and sports gymnasium in the city would remain close from Monday till August 5, 2020.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the Authority had taken the step in large public interest and departmental instruction had also been conveyed to staff concerned.

She said that all parks would also be closed on Eid-ul-Azha holidays for the general public.