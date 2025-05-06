PHA Beautifies Gujjar Park With Spectacular Flowers
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) is constantly carrying out the enhancement of the city’s parks and green belts, with planting of colourful flowers
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) is constantly carrying out the enhancement of the city’s parks and green belts, with planting of colourful flowers.
Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha on Tuesday told the media that appealing flower vases and small beds of beautiful plants have also been planted at the Gujjar park, Gulzar-e-Quaid.
He said that lush landscapes with spring flowers offered a charming scene to the visitors.
The DG said that various steps were taken for the beauty of the city, and PHA was committed to providing the best kind of hygienic and environment-friendly setting to the residents.
Ranjha further said that efforts were underway to make the city Clean and Green according to the mission of the Punjab government, adding, “Rawalpindi will be made the most beautiful city in Punjab. We want the people to breathe in the green atmosphere.”
He expressed hope that the residents would join hands with PHA to make the city more
aesthetic and prestigious.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif27 minutes ago
-
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May drive30 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open for new foreign invest ..42 minutes ago
-
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam30 minutes ago
-
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security cooperation30 minutes ago
-
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food30 minutes ago
-
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik30 minutes ago
-
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded in first phase58 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack58 minutes ago
-
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha34 minutes ago
-
AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour34 minutes ago
-
All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planning and Development A ..50 minutes ago