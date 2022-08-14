UrduPoint.com

PHA Beautifies Roads For Independence Day Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi beautified different city roads for 75th Independence Day.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the Authority on the directives of Direction General, PHA had decorated PHA Building with colorful lights.

PHA had formulated a plan to beautify different roads including Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Commercial Market, Shamishabad, Allama Iqbal Park and other areas for the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations — apart from the ongoing plantation drive, she added.

The spokesperson informed that a programme had been prepared to illuminate different areas to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan in befitting manner. She said that Murree Road was beautify decorated for Aug 14 celebrations apart from planting thousands of saplings.

