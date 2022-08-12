UrduPoint.com

PHA Beautifying Different Roads For Independence Day Celebrations

Published August 12, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is beautifying different city roads for 75th Independence Day to be celebrated on Sunday.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority on the directives of Direction General, PHA had decorated PHA Building with colorful lights.

PHA had formulated a plan to beautify different roads including Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Commercial Market, Shamishabad, Allama Iqbal Park and other areas for the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations � apart from the ongoing plantation drive, she added.

The spokesperson informed that a programme had been prepared to illuminate different areas to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan in befitting manner.

She said that Murree Road was being beautified for August 14 celebrations apart from planting thousands of saplings.

