PHA Begins In-house Cultivation Of Sustainable Grass
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) launched an in-house cultivation project for dark green sustainable Korean grass as part of its cost-cutting strategy to reduce dependency on governmental funds.
Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo told media on Sunday that, as an experiment, the PHA has planted grass seeds on a one-acre plot near Shahdara, where the department was developing a new family park.
Korean grass is ideally suited for locations with partial shade from trees or nearby buildings. Wattoo said it needs less looking after and does not need as much water or mowing as other kinds of grass.
He observed that the small grass blades with their shallow roots serve as absorbers of carbon dioxide, dust, and dirt, thereby enhancing air quality .Previously, the PHA, responsible for maintaining Lahore's green cover, had to procure grass from the open market, incurring substantial expenses.
However, Wattoo, keen on achieving self-sufficiency, ordered the internal cultivation not only of grass but also of pots and other related horticultural materials.
The PHA plans to expand the plantation area to three to five acres, depending on the results, he added.
The DG also highlighted the calming effect of green grass on stress reduction, emphasizing that walking barefoot on grass boosts the production of endorphins, the body's natural feel-good hormones. "Neglecting grass maintenance can detract from the beauty of vibrant flower beds and blooming plants," he cautioned.
Separately, the PHA has ambitiously raised the plantation target from 1 million in 2023 to 25 million trees in 2024, he claimed. Its initiatives include installing urban forests, creating green spaces within the urban landscape, and focusing on downtrodden areas to ensure equitable distribution of green cover benefits.
