UrduPoint.com

PHA Board Of Directors Meeting Held

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PHA board of directors meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting of board of directors of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha was held here on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi and attended by Chairman PHA Chaudhary Shafique Sandhu,MPA Shamim Aftab , Deputy Director Admin&Finance Shafique Niazi,and others.

According to Media consultant PHA Malik Shafqat Awan, DG Tauqeer Haider Kazmi informed the meeting that solid steps were being taken for beautification of parks in the city while joyland in parks would also be constructed soon.

The PHA was going to organize a seven-day 'Lok Mela' from November 24 to provide awareness about regional culture, he added.

In the meeting, Deputy Director Shafique Niazi gave a detailed briefing regarding Lok Mela.

The board discussed matters related to the PHA amended budget 2022-23, approvalof a new business plan for authority progress, removal of advertising sign boards,re-auction of outdoor advertising and conducting Lok Mela.

Related Topics

Business Budget Sargodha Progress November Media From

Recent Stories

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

13 hours ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.