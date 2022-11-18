PHA board of directors meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting of board of directors of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha was held here on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi and attended by Chairman PHA Chaudhary Shafique Sandhu,MPA Shamim Aftab , Deputy Director Admin&Finance Shafique Niazi,and others.

According to Media consultant PHA Malik Shafqat Awan, DG Tauqeer Haider Kazmi informed the meeting that solid steps were being taken for beautification of parks in the city while joyland in parks would also be constructed soon.

The PHA was going to organize a seven-day 'Lok Mela' from November 24 to provide awareness about regional culture, he added.

In the meeting, Deputy Director Shafique Niazi gave a detailed briefing regarding Lok Mela.

The board discussed matters related to the PHA amended budget 2022-23, approvalof a new business plan for authority progress, removal of advertising sign boards,re-auction of outdoor advertising and conducting Lok Mela.