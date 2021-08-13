UrduPoint.com

PHA BoD Approves Budget 2021-22 Worth Rs 1020.444m

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:03 PM

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in its meeting here on Friday approved 2021-22 budget of the Authority worth Rs 1020.444 million

According a PHA spokesman, the 14th meeting of the Board of Directors of PHA Rawalpindi was held under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab, Chairman PHA Asif Mahmood.

Director General (DG) PHA Rawalpindi Zaheer Ahmed Jappa briefed the meeting about the current performance of PHA. The meeting was also apprised about ongoing tree plantation campaign being carried out at medians, highways, green belts and parks. All the members of the Board appreciated efforts of the Authority and also paid tributes to the PHA workers for achieving the target of the tree plantation campaign.

DG PHA presented the budget for the financial year 2021-22 which was discussed and approved by the Board meeting.

