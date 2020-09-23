PHA BoD Meeting To Held On 24th
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) board of directors (BoD) meeting will be held on Thursday (Sept 24) at the Jilani Park.
According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday, the meeting will be chaired by BoD Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani.
The meeting will take decisions regarding annual budget, renovation of parks andpromotion of employees.