PHA BoD meeting to held on 24th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) board of directors (BoD) meeting will be held on Thursday (Sept 24) at the Jilani Park.

According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday, the meeting will be chaired by BoD Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani.

The meeting will take decisions regarding annual budget, renovation of parks andpromotion of employees.