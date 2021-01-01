UrduPoint.com
PHA BoDs Meeting Approves Annual Budget 2020-21

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 09:27 PM

PHA BoDs meeting approves annual budget 2020-21

The 8th meeting of the Board of Directors of Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi (PHA) approved the inclusion of International Food Chain in the business plan of PHA Rawalpindi to make it an independent entity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The 8th meeting of the Board of Directors of Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi (PHA) approved the inclusion of International food Chain in the business plan of PHA Rawalpindi to make it an independent entity.

The meeting was held in the committee room under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Chief Minister and chairman PHA, Asif Mahmood.

It was decided to prepare rules and regulations for all parks of PHA Rawalpindi and get it approval by the government.

Director General, Syed Shafqat Raza briefed the Board members regarding the performance of the department.

After which, the agenda of the meeting was discussed in which the minutes of the ninth board meeting of PHA Rawalpindi were approved and the annual budget 2020-21 was also approved.

On the occasion, Asif Mahmood expressed his commitment to make PHA Rawalpindi an economically independent institution in the next few years.

