PHA budget of Rs 845 mln approved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad has approved its budget of Rs 845 million.

This approval was given at the twelfth meeting of Board of Directors PHA chaired by Chairman PHA Latif Nazar Gujjar. Secretary Board of Directors Director General PHA Asma Ijaz Cheema, MPA Shakeel Shahid, representative Housing Government of Punjab, representative Finance Department Lahore, representative Local Government Lahore, representative Commissioner Faisalabad, representative Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, Director General FDA, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Rana Sikandar Azam, Dr.

Muhammad Ibrahim, Dr. Taiba Naz Environmentalist, Dr. Muhammad Asif Horticulture Expert and all PHA directors were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed agenda items as well as master plan for the beautification of Faisalabad including redesigning and restructuring of well-known squares and greenbelts. All projects managed by the PHA were termed as satisfactory.

The board was apprised of financial difficulties faced by the PHAand various proposals for its redressal were also presented.