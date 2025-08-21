PHA builds paddle tennis court under 6th Road Flyover

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi (PHA) has completed the construction of a beautiful paddle tennis court under the Murree Road-6th Road Flyover.

The initiative for the youth undertaken on the instructions of PHA Rawalpindi Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha was completed in a short time, a PHA spokesman said on Thursday.

With its state-of-the-art design and turf, the court would provide a healthy activity to the public, he added. Besides the car parking facility, proper lighting arrangement had been made for night hours, the spokesman said.

He said alongside its main task of beautifying and making the Rawalpindi city green, the PHA was promoting sports activities for the youth.

“Efforts are being made to organize cricket tournaments as well as other sports for the public,” he added.

In the future, he said, the PHA had planned to launch more projects for the promotion of sports.

The paddle tennis court’s construction, he said, was well received by the public.