PHA, Bykea signs MoU for beautification of city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi (PHA) and Bykea have signed an agreement to enhance the beauty and renovation in next three months.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood was the chief guests of the function along with senior officials of Bykea.

Asif Mahmood while talking to media said that under the agreement all the parks in the city, bus stands and metro stations will be renovated. Pictures of national heroes would be hung on the walls of government buildings with the aim of educating the younger generation about the sacrifices of our heroes and paying tribute to them, he said.

Advisor said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar would make Punjab green and clean as per their vision and would ensure the provision of best recreational facilities to the people.