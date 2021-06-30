PHA can make Pakistan active player in trillion dollar halal food market: Shibli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) can make Pakistan an active player in the trillion Dollar halal food market through its effective implementation regime.

He highlighted that Pakistan has a nominal share in this emerging market which is mostly dominated by non-Muslim countries.

He was speaking while chairing the third board of governors meeting of the PHA.

The federal minister emphasized that the mission of PHA must be to facilitate and promote trade and commerce of Pakistan's Halal products in the national and international markets rather than collecting money.

He said there is a huge potential for Pakistan in Halal food market and we can explore the avenues of exports in Malaysia and Gulf countries.

The meeting also gave approval of the different agenda items.

The federal minister stressed that regular board meetings are of pivotal importance for the functioning of any organization.

He directed that board meetings of all the organisations of the ministry should be held at regular intervals.