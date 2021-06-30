UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Can Make Pakistan Active Player In Trillion Dollar Halal Food Market: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:55 PM

PHA can make Pakistan active player in trillion dollar halal food market: Shibli

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) can make Pakistan an active player in the trillion dollar halal food market through its effective implementation regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) can make Pakistan an active player in the trillion Dollar halal food market through its effective implementation regime.

He highlighted that Pakistan has a nominal share in this emerging market which is mostly dominated by non-Muslim countries.

He was speaking while chairing the third board of governors meeting of the PHA.

The federal minister emphasized that the mission of PHA must be to facilitate and promote trade and commerce of Pakistan's Halal products in the national and international markets rather than collecting money.

He said there is a huge potential for Pakistan in Halal food market and we can explore the avenues of exports in Malaysia and Gulf countries.

The meeting also gave approval of the different agenda items.

The federal minister stressed that regular board meetings are of pivotal importance for the functioning of any organization.

He directed that board meetings of all the organisations of the ministry should be held at regular intervals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Dollar Malaysia Money Market Commerce All Share

Recent Stories

Minorities role in national development vital: com ..

4 minutes ago

LG minister directs to complete cleaning of storm ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs Punjab govt to submit report ..

6 minutes ago

Italian Troops Completely Withdrawn From Afghanist ..

6 minutes ago

Kazakhstan in Favor of Oil Production Increase Und ..

6 minutes ago

Hessa Al Malek appointed as Regional Ambassador of ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.