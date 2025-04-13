PHA Cancels Musical Night For Solidarity With Gaza Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha has cancelled musical night
planned as a part of 7-day Flora Festival.
PHA Media consultant Malik Shafqat Awan said on Sunday that several religious
figures in Sargodha had raised strong objections to the inclusion of musical program
during the festival's night show.
In response, the PHA decided to limit the Flora Festival to only a flower exhibition,
citing the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza as a reason for scaling down the celebrations.
The duration of event has also been reduced from seven days to four, he said.
The flower exhibition, instead of being held at the PHA Head Office, would now
take place at Company Bagh from April 16 to 19, he added.
