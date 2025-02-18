PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Training School Rawalpindi

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PH) Rawalpindi on Tuesday carried out plantation of beautiful and colourful flowers and flowery trees here at the Police Training School

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PH) Rawalpindi on Tuesday carried out plantation of beautiful and colourful flowers and flowery trees here at the Police Training School.

Beautiful plants and flowers were planted in the green areas and compounds of the school which would enhance its beauty, a PHA spokesman said.

PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha in his remarks said the blooming flowers and green trees would give a fresh fragrant environment to both the students and faculty to enjoy.

He welcomed the students and school staff for their keen interest in the PHA’s work of the cultivation of flowers and plants in the building and the preparation of green areas.

A beautiful statue of a young girl presenting flowers to a police officer was also installed at the Police Training School.

The statue highlighted the love of police among the public, the spokesman said.