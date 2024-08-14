Open Menu

PHA Celebrates 78th Independence Day With Fireworks, Cultural Program

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi here on Tuesday night organized a fireworks and cultural program to celebrate 78th Independence Day.

On the occasion, a spectacular fireworks show, live performance and cultural dance were organized at Liaquat Bagh. The famous folk singers, Mash Baloch and Israr mesmerized the audiences with traditional folk dances and songs.

A large number of citizens attended the Independence Day program to celebrate the precious moments.

Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority Ahmed Hasan Ranjha said that the 78th Independence Day of the country was celebrated in a befitting manner and in this regard special lighting and music festival were organized by PHA and district administration.

He informed that all main city buildings and roads were illuminated to celebrate the Independence Day.

He further said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, a plantation campaign was also organized on the occasion of Independence Day this year and in this regard, a special campaign ‘Plant a Tree for Pakistan’ was arranged.

The citizens were urged to come forward and play a role for the success of the plantation campaign, he added.

