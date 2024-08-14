PHA Celebrates 78th Independence Day With Fireworks, Cultural Program
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi here on Tuesday night organized a fireworks and cultural program to celebrate 78th Independence Day.
On the occasion, a spectacular fireworks show, live performance and cultural dance were organized at Liaquat Bagh. The famous folk singers, Mash Baloch and Israr mesmerized the audiences with traditional folk dances and songs.
A large number of citizens attended the Independence Day program to celebrate the precious moments.
Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority Ahmed Hasan Ranjha said that the 78th Independence Day of the country was celebrated in a befitting manner and in this regard special lighting and music festival were organized by PHA and district administration.
He informed that all main city buildings and roads were illuminated to celebrate the Independence Day.
He further said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, a plantation campaign was also organized on the occasion of Independence Day this year and in this regard, a special campaign ‘Plant a Tree for Pakistan’ was arranged.
The citizens were urged to come forward and play a role for the success of the plantation campaign, he added.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel7 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan7 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates10 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC10 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"10 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas10 hours ago