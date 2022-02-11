UrduPoint.com

PHA Chairman Briefs Punjab CM On Beautification Projects, Future Plans For Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 08:40 PM

PHA chairman briefs Punjab CM on beautification projects, future plans for Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHA) Rawalpindi Chairman Asif Mehmood on Friday briefed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar about the steps taken by the PHA for beautification of Rawalpindi and future projects.

Asif Mehmood informed the CM that most of the projects in the city were completed by the department on its own while several projects were underway with the help of traders and various companies.

In the wake of water scarcity in the city, he said, rainwater harvesting projects of the Punjab Government were also being completed in PHA parks.

The CM appreciated the performance of PHA Rawalpindi and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the Authority.

