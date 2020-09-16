PHA chairman for planting trees to secure future generations

Parks and Horticulture Authority Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani on Wednesday said that future generations could be secured by highlighting the importance and usefulness of tree planting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):Parks and Horticulture Authority Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani on Wednesday said that future generations could be secured by highlighting the importance and usefulness of tree planting.

He stated this while planting trees at City Square Roundabout in collaboration of Total Parco Pakistan Limited under Clean & Green Campaign.

He said that PHA was planting indigenous black and fruit trees through a citywide tree planting campaign, adding that citizens should plant their share in the houses, parks and highways as per their plan under the tree planting campaign.

He said that Miyawaki forests were being planted in 51 places across the city.

CEO Total Parco Mehmet Jhela Muglu said that trees played an important role in eliminating environmental pollution. He said the PHA was working to promote tree planting in the provincial capital under the Clean and Green Campaign.

PHA Director Marketing Ramla Ali, Director Horticulture Authority Ali Nawaz Shah and Vice President Generals of Total Parco Pakistan Limited were present on the occasion.