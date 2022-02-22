UrduPoint.com

PHA Chairman Inaugurates Plantation Drive

Published February 22, 2022

PHA chairman inaugurates plantation drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Tuesday inaugurated spring tree plantation drive 2022 by planting a sapling at the Forest Colony here.

Talking on the occasion, the chairman stressed upon people to participate in clean and green Punjab drive, saying that departments concerned were playing their due role for making the campaign a success.

He mentioned that the PHA had developed a plantation protection mechanisms under which suitable arrangements have been put in place to look after saplings after the plantation.

Forest Department representatives Muhammad Nawaz, Circle Officer Imran Starr, NoumanGillani and others were also present.

