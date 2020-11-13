PHA chairman inquires after Ch Shujaat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani Friday visited the Services Institute of Medical Science (SIMS) to inquire about the health of senior politician and president of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) lChaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

He also met Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, son of Shujaat Hussain, and prayed for early recovery of veteran politician. He prayed that Allah Almighty grant him a speedy recovery.