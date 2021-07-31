PHA chairman launches tree plantation drive

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani inaugurated Monsoon tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the premises of Govt Degree College for Women, Kahna, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani inaugurated Monsoon tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the premises of Govt Degree College for Women, Kahna, here on Saturday.

The chairman called for large scale plantation to arrest the air pollution, adding that collective efforts were needed to create healthy and green environment.

"The PHA is coordinating with public, private schools and other educational institutes to increase green area in the city". He added that during the campaign PHA would plant one million saplings in various area of the city. He said that PHA prepared a comprehensive plan to engage students, traders, social and political leaders, as well as civil society members and others in this noble cause.

College Principal Prof Anjum Nizami, Atif Mayo, Chaudhry Yousaf, college administration, teachers,students present on the occasion.