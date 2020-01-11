PHA chairman meets commissioner

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Saturday met with the commissioner to discuss matters pertaining to marking of land for DPS (Divisional Public School) within Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) jurisdiction in Shahdra Town Area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Saturday met with the commissioner to discuss matters pertaining to marking of land for DPS (Divisional Public School) within Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) jurisdiction in Shahdra Town Area.

The PHA chairman also wrote a letter to the commissioner in this regard with the subject construction of DPS in Shahdara on its existing specified land for DPS Junior Campus on 20 Kanals of land.

He requested to authorities that construction of new school in Shahdra area should be started soon.

They also discussed ongoing plantation campaign in the city.