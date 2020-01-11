UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Chairman Meets Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:50 PM

PHA chairman meets commissioner

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Saturday met with the commissioner to discuss matters pertaining to marking of land for DPS (Divisional Public School) within Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) jurisdiction in Shahdra Town Area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Saturday met with the commissioner to discuss matters pertaining to marking of land for DPS (Divisional Public School) within Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) jurisdiction in Shahdra Town Area.

The PHA chairman also wrote a letter to the commissioner in this regard with the subject construction of DPS in Shahdara on its existing specified land for DPS Junior Campus on 20 Kanals of land.

He requested to authorities that construction of new school in Shahdra area should be started soon.

They also discussed ongoing plantation campaign in the city.

Related Topics

Lahore

Recent Stories

UN lauds UAE&#039;s readiness to implement 2nd pha ..

6 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change and Environment heads U ..

6 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Meeting Over, Leaders Talked for Mor ..

50 seconds ago

All sugar mills in Punjab functional: Minister

51 seconds ago

Sindh University holds 201st meeting of its Syndic ..

53 seconds ago

Ukrainian Prosecution Re-Qualifies Case on Plane C ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.