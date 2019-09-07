PHA chairman offers condolences on Abdul Qadir death

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned cricketer Abdul Qadir.

In his message, he expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He paid tribute to the late cricketer for his valuable services in the field of sports, adding that his fans would always remember him.