PHA chairman orders action against illegal advertisements, billboards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani issued orders for action against illegal advertisements, billboards and steamers across the city.

He issued these orders while presiding over a meeting of Marketing department here on PHA Headquarters on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by PHA Director General Tariq Ali Basra and officers of Marketing department.

On the occasion, Engineer Yasir Gilani said that awkward and random advertisements would not be tolerated, adding that a full operation should be carried out in the city.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in the affairs of the Marketing department.

PHA DG Tariq Ali Basra said that the Marketing department was working on a comprehensive strategy to balance the company's revenue.