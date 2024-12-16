PHA Chairman pays tribute to APS martyrs

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt on Monday visited Yaadgar-e-Shuhada of Army Public School (APS) martyrs here at Mall Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt on Monday visited Yaadgar-e-Shuhada of Army Public school (APS) martyrs here at Mall Road.

He paid tribute to the martyrs and prayed that may the Allah Almighty elevate ranks of the martyrs.

He said, "Ten years have passed but still nation feels the pain of APS tragic incident."

Wreath was also laid at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada. Officials of Parks and Horticulture Authority, wardens and people from different walks of life were present.