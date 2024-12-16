Open Menu

PHA Chairman Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt on Monday visited Yaadgar-e-Shuhada of Army Public School (APS) martyrs here at Mall Road

He paid tribute to the martyrs and prayed that may the Allah Almighty elevate ranks of the martyrs.

He said, "Ten years have passed but still nation feels the pain of APS tragic incident."

Wreath was also laid at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada. Officials of Parks and Horticulture Authority, wardens and people from different walks of life were present.

