PHA Chairman Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt on Monday visited Yaadgar-e-Shuhada of Army Public School (APS) martyrs here at Mall Road
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt on Monday visited Yaadgar-e-Shuhada of Army Public school (APS) martyrs here at Mall Road.
He paid tribute to the martyrs and prayed that may the Allah Almighty elevate ranks of the martyrs.
He said, "Ten years have passed but still nation feels the pain of APS tragic incident."
Wreath was also laid at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada. Officials of Parks and Horticulture Authority, wardens and people from different walks of life were present.
Recent Stories
Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD and 110 MPhil Degrees
Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new govt in Bangladesh: former HC Ra ..
Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahmad
Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Business and Human Rights
Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA told
Palestinian students witness Senate proceedings
Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head-on, foreign help won’t work
Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) delegation in China to explore market ..
Politics of extremism multiplies problems: Nasir Shah
KPITB finalizes Digital Transformation Policy-Roadmap 2030
Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care completes planning of leadership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new govt in Bangladesh: former HC Rafiuzzaman5 minutes ago
-
Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts8 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Business and Human Rights8 minutes ago
-
Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA told8 minutes ago
-
Palestinian students witness Senate proceedings5 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head-on, foreign help won’t work5 minutes ago
-
Politics of extremism multiplies problems: Nasir Shah5 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care completes planning of leadership5 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudary Anwaar-ul-Haq, Chairman HEC discuss advancem ..5 minutes ago
-
Musadik urges PTI to reduce tensions through dialogue5 minutes ago
-
Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Salim Swati refers appointment in education department cas ..5 minutes ago
-
PHA Chairman pays tribute to APS martyrs5 minutes ago