Open Menu

PHA Chairman Reviews Progress On Lungs Of Lahore Project

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PHA chairman reviews progress on Lungs of Lahore project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt on Saturday visited the "Lungs of Lahore" project along the Ravi River and participated in the ongoing tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling.

During his visit, he reviewed the progress of the plantation efforts under the "Lungs of Lahore" initiative. He inspected the trees and plants that have been planted so far across 800 acres on both sides of the Ravi River.

Emphasising the significance of the project, he stated that the "Lungs of Lahore" project, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, will play a crucial role in reducing air pollution in the city.

He also praised the ongoing plantation of native trees, which is a positive step toward enhancing the green area of the city.

He added that the trees being planted have been specifically selected to thrive in Punjab's climate. Over the coming years, these trees are expected to transform the area into a green, forest-like landscape.

PHA Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt highlighted that, in accordance with the provincial government’s vision, efforts will continue to expand tree plantation across Lahore to provide a green cover for the city and combat air pollution.

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

1 hour ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

1 hour ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

2 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

2 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

3 hours ago
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

3 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

3 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

3 hours ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan