PHA Chairman Reviews Progress On Lungs Of Lahore Project
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt on Saturday visited the "Lungs of Lahore" project along the Ravi River and participated in the ongoing tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling.
During his visit, he reviewed the progress of the plantation efforts under the "Lungs of Lahore" initiative. He inspected the trees and plants that have been planted so far across 800 acres on both sides of the Ravi River.
Emphasising the significance of the project, he stated that the "Lungs of Lahore" project, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, will play a crucial role in reducing air pollution in the city.
He also praised the ongoing plantation of native trees, which is a positive step toward enhancing the green area of the city.
He added that the trees being planted have been specifically selected to thrive in Punjab's climate. Over the coming years, these trees are expected to transform the area into a green, forest-like landscape.
PHA Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt highlighted that, in accordance with the provincial government’s vision, efforts will continue to expand tree plantation across Lahore to provide a green cover for the city and combat air pollution.
