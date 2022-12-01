UrduPoint.com

PHA Chairman Terms Union Protest As Blackmailing

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman of Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) termed ongoing protest of its union as 'blackmailing attempt' to protect illegal business of the union president running outside of city's park.

Responding through whatsapp messages over week-long protest launched by Baghban Workers CBA Union here, the Chairman Ejaz Hussain Jangoa said the union chairman, Aqil Qureshi was running an illegal cafe outside of Aam Khas Bagh Park for a long time without prior requisition. When he was directed to pack up the business, Aqil started agitation in the guise of providing allowances to its workers. Ejaz Hussain shared a notification dated November 29, 2022 undersigned 'Administrator Parks-II PHA Multan' which was issued to remove encroachment outside of the park.

He said the union leader had lined up chairs illegally on the footpath adjacent to the hotel. He also shared a video clip proving 'illegal occupation outside of the park'.

When approached, the union president denounced the statement of the PHA Chairman. He said the canteen was taken legally in the name of his associate, Asif Raza. If the administration concerned has an objection, it has the right to remove it, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the senior leadership of PML (Q) Punjab, Rana Hafeez and Yasmeen Khakwani expressed solidarity with the protesters after meeting with them. They demanded the organization authority to satisfy the workers by restoring their genuine allowances.

