PHA chairman visits Ehsaas Kafalat center in Shahdara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani Saturday visited a centre, set up for disbursement of financial aid among the people affected by lockdown under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in Shahdara area.

He reviewed arrangements there and expressed his satisfaction.

He appreciated the district administration, police and other authorities for making necessary arrangements at the centre.

Yasir Gillani said that the administration did a great job as drinking water and hand sanitizers were available at the center for the visitors. He said the administration had set up tents for shade and also made sitting arrangement for the visitors.