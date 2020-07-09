UrduPoint.com
PHA Chairman Visits Jinnah Garden, Ladies Club

Thu 09th July 2020

PHA Chairman visits Jinnah garden, Ladies Club

LAHORE, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Thursday visited Bagh-e-Jinnah Ladies Club and reviewed the ongoing development works.

The Chairman also reviewed that construction work of water collection centre set up by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) at Jinnah Bagh.

Bagh-e-Jinnah Project Director Akhtar Mehmood and Engineering Officers of WASA briefed the Chairman about the detail of water collection centre.

Yasir Gillani directed the authorities concerned to further improve the facilities to the club and speed up the pace of the construction work on water collection centre. He added that artificial forestMiyaWaki would also be set up near Ladies Club Bagh-e-Jinnahafter the completion of water collection centre.

