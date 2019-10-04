PHA Chairman Visits Mori Gate Park
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:21 PM
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Ali Gillani Friday visited Mori Gate Park to inspect the arrangements made for cleanliness
During his visit, Yasir Gillani directed PHA Dupty Director Gulzar to make arrangements more effective regarding beautification and cleanliness of the park.
Islamia school's Headmaster Naeem Mugal also accompanied him. He directed the officials concerned to plant more saplings in the park with collaboration of schools' children.