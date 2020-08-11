UrduPoint.com
PHA Chalks Out Plan To Celebrate Independence Day In Befitting Manner

PHA chalks out plan to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has chalked out a plan to celebrate 74nd Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has chalked out a plan to celebrate 74nd Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority on the directives Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood had launched a programme for beautification of Murree Road Rawalpindi while thousands of saplings would also be planted at Murree Road on Aug 14 to celebrate the Independence Day.

The spokesperson said colourful and entertaining programmes would be organized by the authority to celebrate the Independence Day in grand and jubilant manner.

The significance of the Independence Day would be highlighted by organising colourful programmes, she added.

She said, the chairman had directed the authorities to make all out efforts to plant maximum saplings in the city in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PHA would plant over 25,000 saplings of different species during Monsoon tree plantation campaign 2020, kicked off here last month.

The saplings for the plantation campaign were being provided by the PHA, she said and advised the citizens to come forward and play their role in plantation of maximum plants.

Every citizen should take responsibility for watering and protecting the saplings from trespassing, she added.

Schoolchildren and government officials were also being encouraged to participate in the ongoing plantation campaign.

She said, PHA was taking solid steps to enhance beauty of the city. The plantation campaign aims at creating awareness among the people and give them plants to grow at home.

