UrduPoint.com

PHA Chief Hands Over Hand-carts, Waste-bins To LWMC Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 09:02 PM

PHA chief hands over hand-carts, waste-bins to LWMC staff

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Wednesday visited the LWMC Ravi town and handed over hand-carts and waste-bins to the field staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Wednesday visited the LWMC Ravi town and handed over hand-carts and waste-bins to the field staff.

He was apprised about the mechanical road cleaning in Shahdra area.

On the occasion he said that departments would be working with mutual coordination for the best service delivery to the people.

TMA Ravi town Samia, concerned ZOs including Azam Virk, Shahid Mukhtar, Manzoor Ansari and Shahbaz Khanwere present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Road Best

Recent Stories

Pioneer batch of SIOHS-JSMU Dental House Officers ..

Pioneer batch of SIOHS-JSMU Dental House Officers complete training

21 seconds ago
 Five more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus

Five more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus

22 seconds ago
 Meeting decides to bar unregistered organizations ..

Meeting decides to bar unregistered organizations from collecting flood donation ..

24 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi's dengue tally reaches 419

Rawalpindi's dengue tally reaches 419

29 seconds ago
 US, Middle East Allies Building Unmanned Drone Net ..

US, Middle East Allies Building Unmanned Drone Network to Counter Iran - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Texas Spent $12Mln to Ship Immigrants to New York, ..

Texas Spent $12Mln to Ship Immigrants to New York, Washington - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.