PHA chief hands over hand-carts, waste-bins to LWMC staff

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Wednesday visited the LWMC Ravi town and handed over hand-carts and waste-bins to the field staff.

He was apprised about the mechanical road cleaning in Shahdra area.

On the occasion he said that departments would be working with mutual coordination for the best service delivery to the people.

TMA Ravi town Samia, concerned ZOs including Azam Virk, Shahid Mukhtar, Manzoor Ansari and Shahbaz Khanwere present on the occasion.