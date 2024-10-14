PHA Christian Employee Selected For Jordan Pilgrimage
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will sponsor a week-long pilgrimage to Jordan for a Christian staff member, Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo announced on Monday.
Mr Wattoo extended his warm wishes to Haroon Masih during a special gathering at the PHA headquarters here on Monday.
The director general said the PHA was committed to supporting the diverse religious and cultural values of its employees, offering them opportunities to fulfill their spiritual aspirations.
He also acknowledged the contributions made by minority employees. “Our strength lies in the richness of our diversity, and your contributions have been a testament to that,” he said.
Last month, the department sent a group of 50 Christian employees on a pilgrimage to Maryamabad. Earlier, during Easter celebrations in April, the PHA decorated several churches with colorful flowers and decorative lights.
