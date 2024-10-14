Open Menu

PHA Christian Employee Selected For Jordan Pilgrimage

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PHA Christian employee selected for Jordan pilgrimage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will sponsor a week-long pilgrimage to Jordan for a Christian staff member, Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo announced on Monday.

Mr Wattoo extended his warm wishes to Haroon Masih during a special gathering at the PHA headquarters here on Monday.

The director general said the PHA was committed to supporting the diverse religious and cultural values of its employees, offering them opportunities to fulfill their spiritual aspirations.

He also acknowledged the contributions made by minority employees. “Our strength lies in the richness of our diversity, and your contributions have been a testament to that,” he said.

Last month, the department sent a group of 50 Christian employees on a pilgrimage to Maryamabad. Earlier, during Easter celebrations in April, the PHA decorated several churches with colorful flowers and decorative lights.

Related Topics

Minority April Christian

Recent Stories

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stab ..

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM

1 hour ago
 Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get tran ..

Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC

1 hour ago
 It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia B ..

It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

1 hour ago
 24 students, four police officials injured in clas ..

24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..

1 hour ago
 Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: ..

Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl

2 hours ago
 OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Except ..

OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits

2 hours ago
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes vira ..

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional am ..

Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..

3 hours ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admir ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..

3 hours ago
 Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: ..

Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S

3 hours ago
 Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise ..

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea

4 hours ago
 Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan