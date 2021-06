(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has collected revenue of Rs.500 million under various heads.

Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema said on Sunday that PHA revamped its revenue generation strategy and collected revenue of Rs.500 million under different heads including advertisements' auctions.