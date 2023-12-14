Open Menu

PHA Colourful Seven- Day Lok Mela Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Provincial Minister for Auqaf, Housing and Zakat Azfar Ali Nasir commended Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for organising the grand fair in Sargodha, hailing fairs and festivals as integral to Punjab's cultural heritage

As the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the seven-day colorful fair organised by PHA Sargodha, Azfar Ali Nasir emphasised the positive impact of fairs, providing healthy entertainment and contributing to employment and economic activities.

Addressing the audience, Azfar Ali Nasir acknowledged the successful fair organisation by Commissioner Sargodha and his team. He expressed gratitude for the memorable cultural event. Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali, DGP PHA Toqeer Kazmi, along with a multitude of attendees, graced the cultural gathering with their presence.

Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti welcomed the distinguished guests, highlighting the extensive community participation during the seven-day fair. He assured the continuation of such activities in Sargodha in the future. Toqeer Kazmi, DG PHA, credited the people of Sargodha for the success of the festival, noting three successful fairs organized during his one-year tenure.

The provincial minister recognized high-performance administrators by distributing shields during the event. The chief guests, accompanied by district officers, were welcomed upon their arrival in Sargodha, and they were escorted to the venue in a horse cart. The festival's concluding day featured renowned folk singer Arif Lohar, who captivated the audience with his popular Punjabi songs, earning heartfelt applause from attendees.

