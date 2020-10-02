PHA complaint cell becomes functional

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) complaint cell, set up at the PHA Complex, became functional on Friday.

Director General PHA Asma Ijaz Cheema said that citizens could visit phafsd.

gop.pk and get register their complaints related to the PHA with image, video, address / location, while complaints could also be emailedon complaint@phafsd.gop.pk.

She said that the complaints received from the citizens would be redressed within 48 hours.