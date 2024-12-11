PHA completes 7th Miyawaki forest in Aam Khas Bagh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) successfully set up 7th Miyawaki forest in Aam Khas Bagh, marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability in the region.

Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan and Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan inaugurated the forest by planting trees during a ceremonial event held here on Wednesday.

The initiative was further supported by Regional Coordinator OGDC Muhammad Tayyab and Social Welfare Officer Abdul Rahim, who were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Maryam Khan said that the Miyawaki forest features over 1,400 trees and was part of a broader strategy to promote environmental awareness among citizens.

"Raising awareness about the importance of trees was essential, and planting shady trees in parks and greenbelts was critical for a sustainable urban environment," Commissioner added.

She highlighted the necessity of expanding urban forests to combat climate change and improve air quality.

DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan shared that this was the seventh Miyawaki forest completed in Multan, with over 35,000 environmentally friendly and shade-providing trees planted across the city. He also announced plans for extensive tree plantation campaigns during the upcoming spring season to further enhance Multan’s green cover.