Open Menu

PHA Completes 7th Miyawaki Forest In Aam Khas Bagh

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PHA completes 7th Miyawaki forest in Aam Khas Bagh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) successfully set up 7th Miyawaki forest in Aam Khas Bagh, marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability in the region.

Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan and Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan inaugurated the forest by planting trees during a ceremonial event held here on Wednesday.

The initiative was further supported by Regional Coordinator OGDC Muhammad Tayyab and Social Welfare Officer Abdul Rahim, who were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Maryam Khan said that the Miyawaki forest features over 1,400 trees and was part of a broader strategy to promote environmental awareness among citizens.

"Raising awareness about the importance of trees was essential, and planting shady trees in parks and greenbelts was critical for a sustainable urban environment," Commissioner added.

She highlighted the necessity of expanding urban forests to combat climate change and improve air quality.

DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan shared that this was the seventh Miyawaki forest completed in Multan, with over 35,000 environmentally friendly and shade-providing trees planted across the city. He also announced plans for extensive tree plantation campaigns during the upcoming spring season to further enhance Multan’s green cover.

Recent Stories

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

13 minutes ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

17 minutes ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

22 minutes ago
 vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

30 minutes ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

3 hours ago
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

4 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

4 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

5 hours ago
 The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan