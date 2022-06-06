PHA completes new latest nursery for sapling preparation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have completed a new nursery constructed with latest techniques to ensure maximum sapling preparation for tree plantation campaign.

This was disclosed by Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority Syed Shafqat Raza in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said the new nursery have capacity of 50,000 sapling preparation and it would help increase self income of the department. He said the department has already one nursery and two pockets where maximum saplings were being prepared every year.

He said the maximum facilities have been provided in the nursery including tracks, water supply, electricity connection and boundary wall.

The PHA DG added that the new nursery would help maximum plantation at parks and green belts of the city.