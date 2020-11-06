UrduPoint.com
PHA Completes Plantation Around Masoom Shah Road

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:26 PM

PHA completes plantation around Masoom Shah road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) on Friday completed plantation of about 60 number of bakul trees around Masoom Shah Road, with jogging track inside of the nearby Dogar Park.

Official spokesman said that putting up gazebo in the said park was at last stage here. Construction of boundary wall around Dhobi Ghat Park was going on at sharp pace. Development work inside all of the city's parks were being expedited, it was claimed.

DG PHA Dr Malik Abid Mahmood paid visits to different parks, also witnessed outer look of green belts stretched around parks and roads.

The DG said that necessary development work at said parks would be completed in the shortest possible time after employing all necessary machinery and equipments to do the needful. He said that plantation of fragrant trees would cause healthy impacts in the climate, besides giving out serene effect which turn out entire environment pleasant and noteworthy.

