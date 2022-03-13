UrduPoint.com

PHA Completes Plantation Of 1.7m Flowers In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 07:40 PM

PHA completes plantation of 1.7m flowers in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have completed plantation of 1.7 million flowers at parks and green belts of the city in connection with spring season plantation campaign.

This was disclosed by Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua and Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza while talking to media here on Sunday.

Janjua said that maximum plantation of seasonal flowers has been made at green belts and parks of the city. He said that flowers would not only increase beauty of the city but also provide recreation to citizens.

DG PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that the department has completed eight parks during the current year. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to make clean and green Pakistan project successful.

