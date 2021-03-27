PHA completes plantation of 300 local trees: Janjua

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that the department has completed plantation of 300 big local trees in the city under clean and green project.

Talking to journalists here at Dogar Park after planting a tree on Saturday, Janjua said that PHA striving hard to make Prime Minister Imran Khan's clean and green Pakistan project successful.

He said that local people and companies were also being engaged in the tree plantation campaign. He said that PHA would continue tree plantation in the city in order to prevent environmental pollution.

Chairman PHA lauded the local philanthropists for their participation in tree plantation campaign and urged masses to play their individual role to make campaign successful and pollution free country for next generation.