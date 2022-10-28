PHA completes plantation of 50,000 saplings

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planted 50,000 saplings during the current month.

PHA Director General Naeemullah Bhatti said on Friday that new plants were being planted along roads, in green belts and parks to convert the city lush green besides providing a pleasant environment to people.

He said maximum facilities, including swings for children, installation of colourful lights, and paintwork, were being ensured in parks. He added that flower beds were also being prepared in differentareas which would give a beautiful look to the city.